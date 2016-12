1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session Pause

2:59 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

2:29 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

1:42 What to do during a tornado

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:38 Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman