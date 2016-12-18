Teen runs red light, sends three to hospital in Charlotte

Jesus Eduardo Sanchez, the 17-year-old whose Ford F250 rammed a Pontiac and sent three people to the hospital, has been charged with DWI and a felony hit-and-run, according to a WBTV report.
Police say Sanchez ran a red light on N. Sharon Amity Road at Vernedale Road early Sunday morning. He hit a Pontiac with three people inside, trapping two in the car. The driver of the Pontiac is being treated at Carolinas Medical Center for serious injuries; one passenger is also being treated at CMC, while the other was treated and released. None was identified by police.
Sanchez was also charged with consuming under 21, having no operator’s license and felony serious injury by vehicle.
Lawrence Toppman
