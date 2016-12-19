Shooting by deputy investigated Monday in Caldwell County

A Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting in Caldwell County early Monday, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The shooting occurred when the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic call around 1:23 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dudley Shoals Road.
Details of who was shot and their condition has not been released as of 6 a.m. Monday. However, it is being reported that no deputies were injured.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating the shooting.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments