December 19, 2016 6:52 AM

Kwanzaa kicks off in Charlotte Dec. 26 with week of cultural celebrations

By Mark Price

Charlotte’s annual celebration of the Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

The event, called “A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture,” consists of a series of free events that run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at five different sites in the city. Included among the events is an African market place,

Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga. It is a seven day, non-heroic, non-religious and non-political observance, celebrated by millions throughout the world community.

Kwanzaa is based on African “first fruit” harvest celebrations. The Kiswahili language is used to express the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles), which have a particular and universal value in their call for thoughtful and practical applications 365 days of the year.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the founding of Kwanzaa, and the 32nd year of local celebrations produced by Kwanzaa Charlotte, a volunteer group of individuals and organizations.

For details on events, visit www.kwanzaacharlotte.com

Kwanzaa Charlotte events are educational and cultural activities designed to benefit the entire Charlotte community centering on the Nguzo Saba. Each day families and individuals are reminded to incorporate the values expressed in the Nguza Saba into their life.

Monday Dec. 26 – Umoja (Unity)

Location: Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church – 6116 Montieth Drive, 28213

6 p.m. – African Marketplace

Host: A Sign of the Times Band & Rev. Sheldon R. Shipman

704-596-4742 or 704-399-0432

Tuesday Dec. 27 – Kujichagulia (Self Determination)

Location: Little Rock AME Zion Church Family Life Center -401 N. McDowell Street, 28202

6 p.m. – African Marketplace

Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte & The Nation of Islam

704-375-4339 or 704-777-0965

Wednesday Dec. 28 – Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility)

Location: Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church Family Life Center – 1235 Badger Court, 28206

6 p.m. – African Marketplace Kwanzaa Charlotte

Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte Youth Affiliate

704-215-2225

Thursday Dec. 29 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Location: Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church Family Life Center -1235 Badger Court, 28206

6 p.m. – African Marketplace

Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte

704-608-1877

Friday Dec. 30 – Nia (Purpose)

Location: Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center (adjacent to Bruns Academy) – 440 Wesley Heights Way, 28208

6 p.m. – African Marketplace

Host: Mecklenburg County Parks Recreation, The Jzar Family

704-299-2659 or 704-432-6775

Saturday Dec. 31 – Kuumba (Creativity)

Location: Kamitic Life Center – 2715 Tuckaseegee Road, 28208

6 p.m. – African Marketplace

Host: Ausar Auset Society & Kamit Natural Foods

704-339-0038

Sunday Jan. 1 – Imani (Faith)

Location: Greenville Memorial

AME Zion Church – 6116 Montieth Drive, 28213

Host: A Sign of the Times Band & Rev. Dr. Sheldon R. Shipman

704-596-4742 or 704-399-0432

