Kwanzaa kicks off in Charlotte Dec. 26 with week of cultural celebrations

Charlotte’s annual celebration of the Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
The event, called “A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture,” consists of a series of free events that run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at five different sites in the city. Included among the events is an African market place,
Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga. It is a seven day, non-heroic, non-religious and non-political observance, celebrated by millions throughout the world community.
Kwanzaa is based on African “first fruit” harvest celebrations. The Kiswahili language is used to express the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles), which have a particular and universal value in their call for thoughtful and practical applications 365 days of the year.
This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the founding of Kwanzaa, and the 32nd year of local celebrations produced by Kwanzaa Charlotte, a volunteer group of individuals and organizations.
For details on events, visit www.kwanzaacharlotte.com
Kwanzaa Charlotte events are educational and cultural activities designed to benefit the entire Charlotte community centering on the Nguzo Saba. Each day families and individuals are reminded to incorporate the values expressed in the Nguza Saba into their life.
Monday Dec. 26 – Umoja (Unity)
Location: Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church – 6116 Montieth Drive, 28213
6 p.m. – African Marketplace
Host: A Sign of the Times Band & Rev. Sheldon R. Shipman
704-596-4742 or 704-399-0432
Tuesday Dec. 27 – Kujichagulia (Self Determination)
Location: Little Rock AME Zion Church Family Life Center -401 N. McDowell Street, 28202
6 p.m. – African Marketplace
Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte & The Nation of Islam
704-375-4339 or 704-777-0965
Wednesday Dec. 28 – Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility)
Location: Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church Family Life Center – 1235 Badger Court, 28206
6 p.m. – African Marketplace Kwanzaa Charlotte
Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte Youth Affiliate
704-215-2225
Thursday Dec. 29 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
Location: Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church Family Life Center -1235 Badger Court, 28206
6 p.m. – African Marketplace
Host: Kwanzaa Charlotte
704-608-1877
Friday Dec. 30 – Nia (Purpose)
Location: Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center (adjacent to Bruns Academy) – 440 Wesley Heights Way, 28208
6 p.m. – African Marketplace
Host: Mecklenburg County Parks Recreation, The Jzar Family
704-299-2659 or 704-432-6775
Saturday Dec. 31 – Kuumba (Creativity)
Location: Kamitic Life Center – 2715 Tuckaseegee Road, 28208
6 p.m. – African Marketplace
Host: Ausar Auset Society & Kamit Natural Foods
704-339-0038
Sunday Jan. 1 – Imani (Faith)
Location: Greenville Memorial
AME Zion Church – 6116 Montieth Drive, 28213
Host: A Sign of the Times Band & Rev. Dr. Sheldon R. Shipman
704-596-4742 or 704-399-0432
