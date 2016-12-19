Kwanzaa kicks off in Charlotte Dec. 26 with week of cultural celebrations

2:29 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature? Pause

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life"

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

2:12 Previewing Carolina Panthers versus Washington on Monday Night Football

1:25 Salvation Army bell ringer brings rhythm to Christmas spirit

0:27 Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin looks forward to playing Josh Norman

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session