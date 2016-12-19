County going after people who chain their dogs to trees or posts

The tradition of chaining a dog to a tree or post will soon be against the law in Rowan County.
Starting on Jan. 1, it will be unlawful to restrain dogs by heavy chains that are anchored to the ground, dog houses, trees or posts, reports the Salisbury Post.
Instead, dogs restrained outside should be attached to “an overhead trolley system, a retractable cable system or a swivel cable anchored to the ground,” according to a new law approved. Restraint lines would also need to be attached to dogs with a “buckle-type collar,” the Post reports.
The fine for violating the law is $25, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments