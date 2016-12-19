Longtime Cabarrus County commissioner resigns

Cabarrus County commissioner Grace Mynatt, a longtime member of that board and the county school board, resigned Monday night.
The 81-year-old Mynatt, a Republican, said she’s in excellent health but wanted to take on new hobbies and experiences, and to spend more time with her family.
Mynatt was elected to her second term as commissioner in 2014. She previously served from 2006 to 2010, with one term as vice chair. She was on the school board from 1993 to 2006 and was recalled to fill a vacancy in 2011 to 2012, serving as both chair and vice chair during her tenure.
“Twenty-two years of unselfish service to the people of Cabarrus County is certainly something to celebrate and appreciate,” commissioners’ Chair Steve Morris said. “I would like to personally thank Grace, not only for her service to Cabarrus County, but for being a mentor and example to me of exemplary public service.”
Commissioners will meet Dec. 28 to discuss the vacancy or possibly fill it. State law says a vacancy is to be filled by a person of the same political party.
