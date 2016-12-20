Local

December 20, 2016 12:09 PM

Gut feeling leads to $1M lottery win for Charlotte man

By Adam Bell

A Charlotte man’s gut feeling to buy an extra N.C. lottery ticket led him to a $1 million prize, lottery officials said Tuesday.

Benny Bowles bucked odds of 1 in 886,667 to claim the prize on the $30 Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket. Bowles, who owns the Green Meadows Gold Course in Mount Holly, ended up buying three of the tickets instead of two at the Quik Trip on E. Long Avenue in Gastonia.

He claimed the prize Monday, and chose to take a lump sum payment of $600,000. After state and federal tax withholdings, Bowles received $414,558.

