Here’s what’s closed for Christmas:
Post office: Closed Monday.
State offices: Closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
Federal offices: Closed Monday.
Banks: Closed Monday.
ABC stores: Closed Sunday. All Mecklenburg ABC locations will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed Thursday through Jan. 2 for Winter Break.
Mecklenburg County offices: Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Mecklenburg trash pickup: No pickup on Monday. Collection will be on a one-day delay, with Friday, Dec. 30, pickup on Saturday, Dec. 31. Solid Waste facilities will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Administrative offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. All public sites will be open Monday and Tuesday//Dec. 26-27.
Libraries: Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
CATS: On Sunday and Monday, buses, trains and the streetcar will operate a Sunday schedule. The CATS pass sales and information office and call center will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Joe Marusak
Comments