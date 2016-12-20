Christmas rush begins at Charlotte airport

Leave extra early if you’re headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week, as Christmas marks the airport’s second-busiest time of the year.
An estimated 170,000 passengers are expected to check in at the airport through Monday, besides the more than 100,000 passengers who connect through the airport daily, airport officials said Tuesday.
Christmas differs from Thanksgiving, the busiest travel time of the year, because Christmas passenger traffic is distributed over a longer time. Peak travel days will be Wednesday through Friday, as passengers depart for their holiday destination, and Monday through Wednesday for their return trips home, officials said.
Parking will be in high demand Wednesday through Monday. Drivers are encouraged to use the hourly deck to pick up and drop off passengers. Parking is free for the first hour and within walking distance of the terminal.
Security checkpoints will open at 4 a.m. and ticket counters at 4:15 a.m. each day.
