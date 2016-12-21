At the scene | Tweets from the HB2 special session

HB2 | The N.C. Legislature convened Wednesday to take up repeal of HB2, the so-called 'bathroom bill' that solidified the state’s role in defining discrimination. Republican Gov. Pat McCrory on Monday called for a special session after the Charlotte City Council withdrew its LGBT protection ordinance.
To recap: Cooper brokered an #HB2 deal, got Charlotte to repeal ordinance. Bipartisan Senate vote killed it. #ncpol #ncga— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 22, 2016
Senate now taking up adjournment resolution...we could be adjourning without action on #HB2. #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 22, 2016
I have never seen the chamber so quiet. #HB2 #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/OVkyqls9fj— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) December 22, 2016
Senate vote on HB2 repeal fails 16-32. #NCPOL #CharObs #NCGA— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) December 22, 2016
Just in: Senate preparing to reconvene. Will divide SB4 into 2 votes. One on #HB2 repeal & one in moratorium #NCGA #ncpol— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) December 21, 2016
Just heard from a House Democrat that bill could be stalled for a lack of GOP votes. Possible that nothing gets passed today. #ncpol #ncga— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
So, let’s say hypothetically at this point, NCGA doesn’t repeal HB2. Does Charlotte City Council reinstate the ordinance even tho its dead?— Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) December 21, 2016
Oh hey, look, NC House is back in session…— Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) December 21, 2016
AND LIKE THAT THEY STAND AT EASE.
Sen. Jeff Jackson says "Charlotte acted in good faith" - and GOP senators erupt in laughter— Steve Harrison (@Sharrison_Obs) December 21, 2016
Sen. Harry Brown: 'When you talk about trust I think the city of CLT tte has been as ingenuous as anybody I've ever seen.' #CharObs #NCPOL— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) December 21, 2016
Happening now: Sen Berger introducing R #HB2 repeal bill. "This is the right thing to do for our state" #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/KuVEO4OvjU— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) December 21, 2016
Berger: "proponents have been saying as soon as HB2 is repealed they will work with other local governments (to pass new ordinances)"— Steve Harrison (@Sharrison_Obs) December 21, 2016
Debate on #sb4 taking place now #ncpol pic.twitter.com/VbAsdnfiwg— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
The GOP has broken its promise. Their bill includes a 6-month ban on new ordinances. That wasn't the deal. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/12GlnpgbRi— Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) December 21, 2016
Senate Republicans have filed repeal bill -- has "cooling off period" for city ordinances: https://t.co/BBmynndmxo #ncpol #ncga— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
So far, this has been the most interesting thing we've seen at the #NorthCarolina General Assembly today: https://t.co/sOO42o4Np1 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/DbCrZNBqGz— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 21, 2016
So much is happening and yet nothing is happening. #ncga— Tricia Cotham (@triciacotham) December 21, 2016
Asked @NCHouseSpeaker for an update:— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
"You can tweet out that I said 'hello, nice to see you today.' And that I'm going to get lunch" #ncpol
So, let's take a look at the NC House chamber right now.... pic.twitter.com/yaYc4TZVxm— Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) December 21, 2016
House Republican caucus meeting now over. "God, that was brutal," someone says. #ncpol #ncga— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
3 Senate Dems file #hb2 repeal bill. It's the R version that matters. #ncpol #ncga— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) December 21, 2016
Overheard from legislator in hall: Caucus about to vote. Bill would repeal #HB2, ban cities from passing ordinances like Charlotte's #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
Charlotte Chamber: ‘It is not known if there are enough votes to repeal’ HB2 https://t.co/hJ5JYsPcOY pic.twitter.com/H26nblMYqJ— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) December 21, 2016
House Republicans still holding caucus meeting behind these closed doors. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/ZyI76tyzw7— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
.@cltchamber issues "Urgent call to action" for #HB2 repeal help - effort in serious trouble? pic.twitter.com/Aoep3eF0uV— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) December 21, 2016
Urge Repeal of #HB2! Call @NCLeg at 919-733-4111.— Charlotte Chamber (@cltchamber) December 21, 2016
Also protestors lobbying for @NCLeg to keep #HB2. #ncga @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/m3TUYmoGcQ— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) December 21, 2016
House will remain in recess until 1pm. #ncpol #hb2— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
One #NCSEN source: #HB2 repeal could be coupled with 6-month moratorium on local measures like Charlotte's. #NCGA #NCPOL #CharObs— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) December 21, 2016
.@SenatorBerger tells a couple of reporters "we're like the Cardinals waiting for a puff of white smoke." ... #ncpol #hb2#ncga— Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) December 21, 2016
#ncga Senate back in session.— mark binker (@binker) December 21, 2016
Rev. William Barber of @ncnaacp: #HB2 is way more than just a bathroom bill. Media need to stop referring to it as that pic.twitter.com/ooR5yJBGNA— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
waiting during the recess #hb2 pic.twitter.com/nSDX5MEz5p— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
Only a handful of GOP votes needed to pass #HB2 repeal but majority of GOP caucus may be needed to get on floor. #CharObs #NCPOL #NCGA— Jim Morrill (@jimmorrill) December 21, 2016
You'll find live streaming action from Raleigh on HB2 here:https://t.co/We29D6MNfw pic.twitter.com/UVz24uAshw— Roland Wilkerson (@Rowilkerson) December 21, 2016
Audible groans from the gallery #hb2 https://t.co/gg5bD1pb3H— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
Senate now in recess until 11:30. "That's optimistic!" Someone in back of chamber says as they recess #NCGA #ncpol #hb2— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) December 21, 2016
small gathering of protesters. I've only seen one guy against an #hb2 repeal. No Santa sighting yet either pic.twitter.com/7ktr8cQMYO— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
"Hope y'all aren't here til Christmas Eve!" Overheard in NC govt building lobby #hb2— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) December 21, 2016
Republican Rep. Jeff Collins says this is an "unconstitutional" special session. "There's nothing we couldn't do 4 weeks from now." #ncpol— Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 21, 2016
And we're off...NC house in session now. Will HB2 surivive? pic.twitter.com/PQgzF3ueKZ— Steve Harrison (@Sharrison_Obs) December 21, 2016
