McClatchy, which owns The Charlotte Observer, is buying Durham Herald-Sun

McClatchy, the corporate owner of The News & Observer, said Wednesday it has added the Herald-Sun of Durham to its stable of newspapers and media holdings.
McClatchy acquired the Durham publication and related digital assets from Kentucky-based Paxton Media Group, which took over the Herald-Sun in 2004. The acquisition cost and other terms were not disclosed.
“We believe this transaction strengthens the newspaper and assures that it will continue to serve the community for many years to come,” said Paxton Media Group president and CEO David Paxton.
The Herald-Sun’s operations will be overseen by Sara Glines, president and publisher of The News & Observer.
“We are excited to be able to expand our print and digital presence in the Raleigh-Durham area,” Glines said in a statement. “We’ll give our utmost focus and attention to The Herald-Sun’s customers and continue to be a strong partner in the community.”
When Paxton acquired the Herald-Sun in 2004, McClatchy also put in a bid for the paper, but did not prevail. The Herald-Sun traces its origin to the Durham Daily Sun, which published its first edition in 1889.
Sacramento, Calif.-based McClatchy owns seven papers in the Carolinas, including The Charlotte Observer and The State in South Carolina. In all, the chain owns 29 papers in 14 states and operates a Washington, DC bureau. Its holdings include The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee and The Idaho Statesman.
