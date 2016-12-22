CMPD steps up patrols in Plaza Midwood

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday that they increased patrols around the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, which has seen an uptick in crime recently.
In a release, CMPD said it added bicycle patrols, helicopter flyovers and motorcycle and crime-reduction units to its Eastway Division. It’s also continuing community outreach programs there, CMPD said.
The Eastway Division, which runs between Independence Boulevard to the west and Sharon Road to the east, saw five homicides in 2016, including the unsolved murder of 26-year-old Katherine Memory Jones.
Jones was found shot to death in a driveway behind a Plaza Midwood real estate business in October.
More recently, police charged three people in connection with last week’s robbery and shooting of two people at a shopping center parking lot on Central Avenue.
Those charged were Antonio Worthy, 25; Jamall Glenn, 33 and Ebonee Eard, 29.
