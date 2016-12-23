Vanquish your fruit cake to a place where it will do some good: A shelter

Looking for a good place to lose Aunt Bertha’s fruit cake, granny’s Jell-O Salad and Cousin Bobbie’s popcorn balls?
The Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting homemade cakes, pies, cookies and other sweet treats this weekend for its annual Christmas Day community meal.
It’s a place where blatantly old fashioned homemade treats are cherished, as a reminder of Christmases past. In fact, the mission prefers not to get store bought stuff, no matter how expensive.
“There’s no better way to cap off a delicious meal than with a tasty homemade dessert,” says Rev. Tony Marciano, Executive Director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
“For those unable to be a part of the holiday festivities at the Rescue Mission, this dessert drive is another way to spread a little Christmas hope to your neighbors in need.”
Home made fresh desserts can be dropped off at Charlotte Rescue Mission through Christmas morning. The annual community meal is open to anyone who wants to celebrate Christmas in a family setting.
The Charlotte Rescue mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are predominately homeless.
Donated desserts will be accepted Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. Drop off desserts at 907 West 1st Street (near the Carolina Panthers practice fields). Enter through the glass doors at the second building on the left.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments