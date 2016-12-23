Local

December 23, 2016 10:22 AM

Dreaming of a white Christmas for Charlotte? Ha!

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte rarely gets its wish for a white Christmas, but this year will be particularly off the mark.

Temperatures on Christmas Day (Sunday) are expected to be 61 degrees, which is deadly for snowmen and uncomfortable for reindeer.

On the upside, there will be no rush on bread and milk Saturday, and it’s a sure thing kids will be able to take their new toys and bikes outside to play all day on Christmas. (No chance of rain.)

The low will be 46 that night.

As for Christmas Eve, expect a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5 p.m., and a high of 56 degrees.

In fact, it appears temperatures will stay well above freezing all next week, including a high of 67 degrees on Tuesday.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Rewind: A look back at 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos