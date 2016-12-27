Local

December 27, 2016 7:01 AM

Police say occupied home riddled with bullets in early morning attack

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an early Tuesday incident in which someone fired multiple shots into an occupied east Charlotte home, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

One person was in the home at the time but was not struck by any of the bullets, it was reported. Police told WBTV that the house appeared to have been targeted by the shooters.

The shooting happened around 12:59 a.m. in the 3100 block of Erskine Drive.

Police say multiple neighbors called in about shots being fired, WBTV reports.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

