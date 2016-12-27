Single-engine plane reported missing over Great Smoky Mountains

An aircraft has been reported missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Park officials sent out a statement just after 3 a.m. Tuesday that a single-engine airplane might have gone down in the central area of the park. It’s possible the crash may have occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Monday.
It remains unclear if the crash occurred in North Carolina or Tennessee.
“The plane was reported missing south of the Sevierville Airport,” says the statement. “Park Rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol to attempt to locate the missing plane.”
No additional information is available at this time.
The Knoxville News Sentinnel reported the plane was last heard from south of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville.
