Man in custody for Iredell County killing over Christmas weekend

A man has been taken into custody in connection to the killing of an Iredell County woman over the weekend, reports the Statesville News and Record.
Iredell County Sheriff Office officials said the death occurred at a home on Cool Springs Road east of Statesville, and the identity of the victim has not been released, reports the News and Record.
The death likely occurred either Sunday or Monday, but further details were not released, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments