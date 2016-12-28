Ice skating in Uptown

The WBT Holiday on Ice outdoor skating rink at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza was a popular spot as people continued to enjoy the holiday season and warm weather.
Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

Local

Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

Saturday was a busy day at The Little Church on the Lane. The church held four services in the Moravian tradition celebrating the birth of Jesus with a feast of sweet buns and coffee or cocoa for the children and then a candlelight service.

Local

J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

J.R. Clewell is a former Holy Angels resident who became a volunteer about a month ago. Currently, he helps with the music therapy program which attempts to provide sensory stimulation for children and adults with severe mental and/or physical disabilities.

Local

Charlotte Checkers send message of unity

Checkers officials say the theme of inclusion in their video was motivated in part by the turmoil Charlotte faced this year on several fronts. The team didn’t cite specifics, but that turmoil included several nights of violent protests in uptown, and the financial fallout from North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2.

