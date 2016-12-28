Ice skating in Uptown

Forest Hill Church in Charlotte has gone viral with a holiday video on gratitude, which has been viewed 20.5 million times worldwide since its release the first week of December. It features church members and staff.
Saturday was a busy day at The Little Church on the Lane. The church held four services in the Moravian tradition celebrating the birth of Jesus with a feast of sweet buns and coffee or cocoa for the children and then a candlelight service.
Jacqueline Sherrill and Crystal Goode say improper eviction proceedings started by the Charlotte Housing Authority are making it tough to find new housing. CHA is tearing down Tall Oaks to redevelop the aging community.
J.R. Clewell is a former Holy Angels resident who became a volunteer about a month ago. Currently, he helps with the music therapy program which attempts to provide sensory stimulation for children and adults with severe mental and/or physical disabilities.
Checkers officials say the theme of inclusion in their video was motivated in part by the turmoil Charlotte faced this year on several fronts. The team didn’t cite specifics, but that turmoil included several nights of violent protests in uptown, and the financial fallout from North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2.