Local

December 28, 2016 6:46 AM

Police spy man with pants down at gas station, charge with indecent exposure

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with exposing himself in public, according to a Rock Hill Police report.

On Dec. 25, police went to the Valero gas station on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill, the report says. Upon arrival, police saw Robert Edward White standing between a large truck and his 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck. His pants and under garments were down around his ankles, the report says.

He quickly pulled his pants up when he saw police, according to the report.

Witnesses, who were with a four-year-old child, stated they saw White expose himself by the truck, the report says.

White was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, according to the report.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Hanukkah celebration at SouthPark Mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos