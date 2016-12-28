Alert issued for man who disappeared around Charlotte airport

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for an elderly man who went missing around Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says John Ralph Benham, 76, was last seen on Josh Birmingham Parkway near the airport. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Benham is described as being around 6 feet, 2-inches tall and 240 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, a white jacket, white sneakers, and glasses. Officials believe Benham may be traveling north on Interstate 77 toward Whytheville, VA. He would be driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Impala with MD license plate 4CM2859.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245
