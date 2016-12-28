Gallery: Skating in Uptown

Ice skaters on the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink are reflected onto a window at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday, December 28, 2016. The skating rink is located at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza and will be open through January 3, 2017.
Ice skaters Kendall Ward, left and Sofia Sanchez, right, enjoy skating around the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink at NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza on Tuesday, December 28, 2016. The skating rink will be open through January 3, 2017.
Kara Baum, 3 yrs., holds on tight to the railing as she moves around the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink at NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza on Tuesday, December 28, 2016. The skating rink will be open through January 3, 2017.
Christian Bennett, 13 yrs., left, skates backwards as he blurs past other skaters at the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink at NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza on Tuesday, December 28, 2016. The skating rink will be open through January 3, 2017.
The old Bell South Building provides a birds eye view of the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink located at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The rink will be open through January 3, 2017.
Anna Blessington, left and her husband, Kevin, right, help their son, Jack, 6 yrs., get his balance on the ice at the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The rink is located at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza and will be open through January 3, 2017. The Blessington's are from Huntersville, NC.
Christa Nelson, 8 yrs., uses a cone as a partner as she skates in circles at the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The rink is located at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza and will be open through January 3, 2017.
Sophia Ochsner, 10 yrs., smiles as she glides around the ice at the WBT Holiday on Ice skating rink on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The rink is located at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza and will be open through January 3, 2017.
