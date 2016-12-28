Belk Bowl, FanFest to get extra security as ‘extraordinary events’

Charlotte City Manager Marcus D. Jones has declared this week’s Belk Bowl and FanFest extraordinary events, allowing for heightened security measures in Uptown.
The game will be played 5:30 p.m. Thursday Bank of America Stadium and the Belk Bowl FanFest concert is set for at BB&T Ballpark. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and includes a concert by country singer Tim McGraw at 2 p.m.
Extraordinary event designation allows Charlotte to modify its permitting process activities and specifies particular items that are prohibited from being brought into certain boundaries of the event.
Such events are defined as a large-scale affairs or an event of national or international significance, which might attract a significant number of people to a certain geographic area of the city.
