Ice skating heats up despite the warm weather

Warmer temperatures and melting ice didn’t people from skating this week at Holiday on Ice in uptown.
The skating rink is kept frozen using a refrigerated chiller – a system that pumps glycol through tubes beneath the rink at negative two degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s temperature reached a high of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The average high temperature for the Charlotte area in December is 51 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data.
John Reeves, manager of Holiday on Ice, said the higher temperature created a layer of water on the rink’s surface. When that layer forms, he said the water is squeegeed off to maintain the rink.
Reeves said outdoor temperatures don’t need to be below freezing to keep the surface of the ice solid, but temperatures around 30 or 40 degrees are preferred.
Skaters weren’t deterred by the water on the rink ,and Reeves said the heat didn’t hurt turnout.
Laurel Martin, 21, has skated at Holiday on Ice since she was in middle school, when it was held on The Green between South Tryon and South College streets. She thought Tuesday would be a better day to skate because it wasn’t as cold, but she didn’t anticipate the layer of water on the rink.
She said the rink is a great place for a romantic date and also fun with friends. On Tuesday she was skating with her mom.
First-time attendee Sydni Vice said she really liked skating at Holiday on Ice. The 8-year-old from Blacksburg, Va. is visiting Charlotte for Thursday’s Belk Bowl.
Jane Little: @janelittle26; 704-358-5101
Want to go?
Where: NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, 400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Parking: available at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 500 S. Brevard St., with additional parking on the street and in nearby lots.
Cost: $10 and skate rental is $4. Food, drinks and hot chocolate are also sold at the rink.
The rink is open daily until Jan. 8, but hours of operation vary. See complete schedule at http://holidayonicecharlotte.com/events/.
On Dec. 31, Holiday on Ice will include kids rides, live music and food trucks to celebrate the new year. Fireworks will be set off every hour.
