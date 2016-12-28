Missing woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter found alive

Virginia State Police confirmed Wednesday that missing 71-year-old Barbara Briley and her great-granddaughter LaMyra Briley have been found alive in Dinwiddie County.
They have been missing since Christmas Eve, when they were last seen in Ruther Glen, Va., on their way from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Police said they were found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the woods near Nash Road, several miles from Interstate 85. They were found about 50 feet from the car by the landowner, and police said Barbara was unconscious at the time she was found.
The landowner then contacted the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office. Deputies that arrived at the scene carried Barbara Briley about 100 yards to the main path and took her to a field where state police evacuated her by medflight to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. She is listed in serious condition.
LaMyra appeared unharmed and is back with family members.
Police found apples and juice boxes near where the two were found.
Police said it appears that Briley turned onto Nash Road and drove about three-tenths of a mile before pulling off into the woods. She drove over a small tree and tried to back up, but the vehicle got stuck. Police hope to speak more with Barbara to learn more about what happened.
Police say the landowner frequently has hunters use his property and was checking his property when he happened to find the Brileys.
The Brileys were heading from New Jersey to Anson County when they went missing. Agencies from each state along the route have been searching for them for the past several days.
