Elderly woman in serious condition after four days lost with great-grandchild

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities Pause

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

1:46 Davidson stars break down Wednesday's win over Hartford

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper