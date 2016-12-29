CMPD Police cruiser involved in multi-car accident on Interstate 77 Thursday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says a cruiser was involved in a multi-car crash Thursday morning as the rain pounded roads in south Charlotte.
A CMPD officer was responding to a robbery call at the time, and struck two other vehicles on Interstate 77 southbound, near West Arrowood Road, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people, including the officer, were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, WBTV reports.
Charlotte was in the midst of a passing storm at the time, and that area of Interstate 77 is well known as being treacherous in heavy rain.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments