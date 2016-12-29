Lingering customer in McDonald’s parking lot was actually dead

It’s not uncommon for customers to linger over their burgers and fries in the parking lot of fast food restaurants, but employees of a South Carolina McDonald’s were stunned to learn one such dawdler was actually dead.
Investigators say it happened at a McDonald’s in Greenville County, S.C., on Wednesday morning, reports Greenville Online. The man was found dead in a truck outside the restaurant on Laurens Road.
Police reportedly found the body. A cause of death was not immediately clear and an autopsy was to be performed, Deputy Coroner Kent Dill told the news site. The identity of the man was being withheld pending notification of family.
Greenville County is about 100 miles southwest of Charlotte.
“There does not appear to be any injuries or trauma or anything like that,” Dill told Greenville Online. “Obviously all investigations are open that the law will factor in, but I don’t think we’ll know any more until after the autopsy.”
It was unclear if the man had come to the lot as a customer.
