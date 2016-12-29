Man who robbed victims in their own home captured by FBI in Illinois

A man wanted for bursting into a Charlotte home this summer and robbing the occupants has been found and arrested by the FBI in Illinois.
Corey Vega, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief foot pursuit in Rockford, Illinois, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
He is accused of being one of two men involved in an armed robbery that occurred Aug. 19 in the 2500 block of Remus Road, officials said. During the robbery, the suspects entered the victims’ residence and took property before fleeing.
The other suspect, Calvin Misenheimer, 20, was taken into custody in October.
FBI Chicago spokesman Garrett H. Croon said Vega was arrested by the FBI Rockford Safe Streets Task Force, on the 1300 block of Montague Street in Rockford. He is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail, Croon said Thursday.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments