What’s open, closed around New Year’s

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls