What’s open, closed around New Year’s

Here’s what’s open and closed:
Post office: Closed Monday.
State offices: Closed Monday.
Federal offices: Closed Monday.
Banks: Closed Monday.
ABC stores: Open Saturday and Monday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed through Tuesday .
Mecklenburg County offices: Closed Monday.
Charlotte trash pickup: Regular collection on Monday. All Mecklenburg County solid waste sites will be closed on Monday, except for Compost Central, which will operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Libraries: Closed Sunday and Monday.
CATS: The Lynx Blue Line will provide extra service before and after Thursday’s Belk Bowl and for Saturday’s First Night activities. Gold Rush service is closed until Tuesday. Buses, trains and the streetcar will operate according to their regular schedules on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, services will operate on a Sunday schedule. CATS Customer Service will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Joe Marusak
Comments