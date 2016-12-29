Fire rips through Pineville apartments, residents safely escape

All residents safely escaped after flames tore through a Pineville apartment building on Thursday morning, according to Medic.
Two firefighters were being evaluated for heat exhaustion, Pineville Assistant Fire Chief Jason Klemowicz told reporters at the scene,
Pineville Fire Assistant Chief Jason Klemowicz giving an update: pic.twitter.com/aIpnSatxqp— ChristianFlores WBTV (@C_FloresWBTV) December 29, 2016
The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Ridge Apartments in the 9400 block of Willow Ridge Road, off Interstate 485. Eight units possibly sustained fire damage, Klemowicz said.
At least 40 firefighters from four departments fought the blaze, Medic reported. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause.
Winds possibly helped spread the fire, “but there was a lot of fire when we arrived,” Klemowicz said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments