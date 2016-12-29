Local

December 29, 2016 3:27 PM

Car crashes into Rite Aid at Park Road Shopping Center

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A car crashed into the Rite Aid at Park Road Shopping Center on Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported injuries in the wreck.

It was not clear whether anyone inside the store was injured.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hangover cures

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos