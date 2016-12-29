Belk Bowl FanFest

Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.
Forest Hill Church in Charlotte has gone viral with a holiday video on gratitude, which has been viewed 20.5 million times worldwide since its release the first week of December. It features church members and staff.
Saturday was a busy day at The Little Church on the Lane. The church held four services in the Moravian tradition celebrating the birth of Jesus with a feast of sweet buns and coffee or cocoa for the children and then a candlelight service.
2016 was a tumultuous year for the Queen City. The Panthers Super Bowl run, police shootings, the battle over HB2 and Election 2016 often thrust Charlotte into the national spotlight. Take look back in this video review.