Belk Bowl FanFest

The 2016 Belk Bowl FanFest kicked off activities Thursday including concerts by Tim McGraw at BB&T Ballpark and Blue Honey on the FanFest stage at the corner of Mint and Stonewall.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Crime

Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.

Local

Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

Saturday was a busy day at The Little Church on the Lane. The church held four services in the Moravian tradition celebrating the birth of Jesus with a feast of sweet buns and coffee or cocoa for the children and then a candlelight service.

Local

Charlotte Rewind: A look back at 2016

2016 was a tumultuous year for the Queen City. The Panthers Super Bowl run, police shootings, the battle over HB2 and Election 2016 often thrust Charlotte into the national spotlight. Take look back in this video review.

Editor's Choice Videos