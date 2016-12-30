I-85 reopens early Friday after wrong-way driver prompts fatal crash

Interstate 85 reopened at the Billy Graham Parkway shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday after a wrong-way driver prompted an crash that is blamed for reportedly killing two people.
The multi-car crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near exit 33, closing all northbound lanes near Little Rock Road, noted a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The N.C. Highway Patrol was handling the accident.
One of the vehicles reportedly had a passenger injured in the crash, and that person’s condition was unclear early Friday.
Police said they were responding to a call about a driver going the wrong way on the interstate, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It’s the second fatal interstate crash this year in Charlotte involving a wrong-way driver. In March, a man driving for miles headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 485 ran head on into another vehicle. It happened about 2 a.m.
The wrong-way driver and and the motorist he struck were both killed. A third vehicle was sideswiped by the wrong-way driver.
There have also been wrong-way fatal crashes on Interstate 77, the last one occurring in Sept. 2015 near Huntersville. Two died in that crash, which also occurred around 2:30 a.m.
