Man stabbed several times in Cabela’s parking lot in Fort Mill

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the Cabela’s parking lot in Fort Mill on Monday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies arrived at the scene of the incident and found the victim had been stabbed several times. The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Carolinas Medical Center Main, the report says.
The victim’s condition was not available.
The victim’s girlfriend told deputies she received a text to meet two people at Cabela’s, and that her boyfriend was attacked when they arrived, according to the report.
The girlfriend told police the victim had been receiving death threats from the people they had gone to meet.
Police have not yet identified a suspect, according to the report.
