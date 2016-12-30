Taco Bell employees find body in the bathroom, prompting 911 call

One day after a corpse was found in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Greenville County, S.C., a woman has been found dead in the bathroom of a Taco Bell in King, N.C.
Police said a 22-year-old woman was discovered about 7:30 p.m. Thursday by employees who called 911, reported WGHP in High Point. Investigators said there was evidence of illegal drug activity, but the death remains under investigation and an autopsy is to be performed, WGHP reported. The identity of the person was not released.
The body was found just a day after law enforcement reported finding a body in a truck parked at the McDonald’s in Greenville County, S.C., reported Greenville Online. The man was not identified.
A cause of death in that case was also not immediately clear and an autopsy was to be performed, officials told the news site. Greenville County is about 100 miles southwest of Charlotte.
