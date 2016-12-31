McCrory appoints top aides to influential NC positions

Outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory is placing some of his lieutenants into influential posts where they’ll continue shaping North Carolina’s future.
McCrory announced late Friday his latest appointments include his top assistant, key legal adviser, former budget director and a physician who helped decide to reverse well-water warnings for neighbors of coal-ash dumps.
Dr. Randall Williams is an obstetrician who became deputy secretary of McCrory’s health and human services department. McCrory appointed him to the state Oil and Gas Commission, which will oversee any future drilling of underground fossil fuels. The governor names one person with public-health experience to the nine-member board.
McCrory also named chief legal adviser Bob Stephens to the state’s community colleges oversight board.
McCrory Chief of Staff Thomas Stith and former state Budget Director Lee Roberts are joining the Golden LEAF board, an economic development body which oversees distribution of more than $1 billion paid by cigarette companies.
Stith’s wife, Yolanda, was appointed as a commissioner of the state Industrial Commission earlier this month during a special legislative session that also cut back on Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper’s powers. Stith’s job pays more than $127,000 a year, WRAL reported.
The Industrial Commission is a quasi-judicial body that settles workers compensation claims and demands for compensation when people claim they were harmed by state actions. Yolanda Stith headed a trade association, was a lobbyist and worked as an insurance underwriter, but her online professional profile doesn’t mention any legal experience.
