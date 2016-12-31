Wreck closes I-77 northbound in uptown Charlotte

2:08 Feeding the Children Pause

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

1:46 Humpback whales are making a splash in Washington, B.C. waters

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

1:25 Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at rally in Columbia, SC

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1