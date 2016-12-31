Local

December 31, 2016 5:23 PM

Wreck closes I-77 northbound in uptown Charlotte

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Revelers traveling Interstate 77 northbound to New Year’s Eve festivities in uptown Charlotte should consider another way to get there, after a wreck closed all lanes on Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle ended up on its roof at about 4:30 p.m. near Remount Road exit 8, according to photos taken of the scene by Observer news partner WBTV.

Two of the three lanes were still closed at 5:15 p.m., meaning massive backups.

It could take until 6:30 p.m. to clear the wreck, the state Department of Transportation said.

