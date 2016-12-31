Gallery: Charlotte New Year's Eve events

Kids and parents enjoy Saturday's Northlake Mall balloon drop, including Ethan Madrigal, 4, in center with crown, on the shoulders of his dad Juan Madrigal and with his grandmother Obdulla Rodriguez to his left. Kids and their parents got to celebrate the New Year 12 hours early at Northlake Mall's Noon Year's Eve party beginning at 10:30am. There were games, arts & crafts, live music and a balloon drop at noon.
Chad Butler and daughter Albany Butler, 5, at left, and Dan Rothwell and son Taylor Rothwell, 3, dance to the music of DJ band Mr. Nigel & Friends at Saturday's Northlake Mall Noon Year's Eve party. Kids and their parents got to celebrate the New Year 12 hours early at Northlake Mall's Noon Year's Eve party beginning at 10:30am. There were games, arts & crafts, live music and a balloon drop at noon.
Shanaya Patel, 6, center, and other children dance to the music of DJ band Mr. Nigel & Friends at Saturday's Northlake Mall Noon Year's Eve party. Kids and their parents got to celebrate the New Year 12 hours early at Northlake Mall's Noon Year's Eve party beginning at 10:30am. There were games, arts & crafts, live music and a balloon drop at noon.
Sherry Phillips dances to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night's Charlotte New Year's Eve celebration at Romare Bearen Park.
The crowd listens to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night's Charlotte New Year's Eve celebration at Romare Bearen Park.
Courtney Cornell, 10, at Saturday night's Charlotte New Year's Eve celebration at Romare Bearen Park.
Mallory Sprouse, Sydney Wall, Erica Williams, Lindsay Hann, Emma Kostick and Patrick Obrian leap in the air as a friend takes their photo at Saturday night's Charlotte New Year's Eve celebration at Romare Bearen Park.
