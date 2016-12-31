Alcohol and drugs factored into wrong-way fatal crash, police said

A man died early Saturday after hitting two other cars while driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte.
Kenny Chu, 22, was northbound in the southbound lanes near Brookshire Freeway when he hit the cars. Chu died at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs appeared to be factors in the wreck, police said.
Kristin Adams, the driver of a car hit by Chu, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Dennis Hall, the driver of the other vehicle hit by Chu, was uninjured.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.. The scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.
