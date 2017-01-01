Happy new year, Charlee Marie! She’s Charlotte’s first baby of 2017

Charlee Marie Kraft, born 23 minutes after midnight at Carolinas Medical Center, holds the title of Charlotte’s first baby of 2017.
The daughter of Lisa and Jason Kraft of Charlotte, Charlee was the first baby at Carolinas HealthCare System’s three Charlotte hospitals.
Charlee weighs 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was delivered by Dr. Kelly Rouse. “It was a pleasure to share in a wonderful experience on the first day of the year,” Rouse said in a news release.
Novant Health reported that its first New Year baby arrived at 1:52 a.m. Sunday. Khylin Cheyenne Gomes, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, is the fifth son of Katrina Gaither and Ameche Gomes.
