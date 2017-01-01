Crowds in uptown Charlotte ring in 2017 without incident or arrests, officials say

Uptown Charlotte ushered in 2017 peacefully as thousands gathered without incident, the city of Charlotte reported Sunday.
The city manager had declared the uptown festivities, which included outdoor events at Romare Bearden Park and NASCAR Plaza, an “extraordinary event” and provided extra security. However, the city reported there were “no arrests or major incidents” related to the events.
The city had placed dozens of extra trash boxes and recycle streamers around both events, and had the scenes cleaned up by 3 a.m.
In addition to the uptown events, the Fire Department also inspected firework displays at Ballantyne Resort and Carmel Country Club. Staff reports
Comments