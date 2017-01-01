First Baby of 2017

First baby of 2017 is Charlee Marie Kraft, shown at Carolinas Medical Center with parents Jason and Lisa Kraft, sister Paiten and brother Austin.
Hangover cures

Manuel "Manolo" Betancur , owner of Las Delicias bakery, has a small corner of his store devoted to alcohol hangover cures. While the edible cures are made year-round, holidays like New Year's Eve and the parties surrounding them highlight the need for empanadas, papa rellenas, Colombian chorizo and moreilla (blood sausage) to the fore.

Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.

