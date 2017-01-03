14-year-old boy critically hurt Monday in northeast Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the shooter who seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy as he sat in a car in northeast Charlotte.
Detectives say they were called at 10:18 p.m. Monday about a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive.
The victim was located in 900 block of Eastway Drive and had life-threatening injuries, officials said. The identity of the victim was not released Tuesday morning.
Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there were any witnesses to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Koll is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments