Baggage handler survives Charlotte flight locked in cargo hold; investigation underway

A baggage handler was apparently locked in the cargo hold of an outbound Charlotte Douglas International flight Sunday and survived as the plane reached altitudes of up to 27,000 feet, where temperatures sink to minus 30 to 34 degrees.
United Airlines is still investigating what led to a baggage handler being in a cargo hold for nearly 90 minutes during the flight, says the Web site Airlive. The baggage handler was found after the aircraft landed at Washington Dulles International Airport, Airlive said.
The airline said in a statement to The Associated Press Monday that United Express flight #UA6060 was operated by Mesa Airlines, and it landed safely at Dulles on Sunday at about 4:16 p.m. Sunday. The statement says once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area.
Radio traffic reported by Observer news partner WBTV suggested the baggage loader was accidentally locked in the cargo area at the Charlotte airport. The man reportedly refused to be checked out by medics.
Airport officials initially treated the discovery as a security breach, as it worked to identify the employee.
Charlotte station WSOC identified the employee as Reginald Gaskin.
