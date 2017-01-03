Bonfire party turns to havoc as bullets fly into crowd on New Year’s Eve

A New Year’s Eve party around a bonfire in Burke County turned into a life-and-death situation when two men began firing a gun at the crowd gathered around the fire, striking a teenage girl.
Burke County investigators say the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was hospitalized and is currently listed in stable condition. The girl’s name was not released.
Investigators say the incident occurred in open field near 1419 Havenwood Drive, in Morganton. Witnesses stated several dozen individuals had gathered at that site for a New Year’s Eve celebration when two men began firing a gun at about 11 p.m.
The suspects were identified by investigators as Devan Nathaniel Mojica, 21, and Nathan Allen Brewer, 22.
The victim was taken to Carolina Healthcare System Blue Ridge by a friend, and was later transferred to Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, officials said.
Burke County officials said investigators will be conferring with the District Attorney’s Office about charges. This incident is still under investigation.
