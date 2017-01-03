Flights grounded at Charlotte Douglas due to heavy midday fog

Federal Aviation Administration officials have issued a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to fog.
Visibility is as low as a quarter of a mile in some areas, reports the National Weather Service.
The Traffic Management Program went into effect about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday for traffic arriving at the airport.
National Weather Service officials put out a special weather statement for motorists at 11:20 a.m., reporting Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are experiencing patchy and dense fog along the Interstate 85 corridor. The warning will remain in effect through much of the early afternoon hours, officials said.
FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT due to fog. Please check with airlines on status: https://t.co/cVgsWOHdny— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2017
