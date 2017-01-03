Local

January 3, 2017 11:40 AM

Flights grounded at Charlotte Douglas due to heavy midday fog

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Federal Aviation Administration officials have issued a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to fog.

Visibility is as low as a quarter of a mile in some areas, reports the National Weather Service.

The Traffic Management Program went into effect about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday for traffic arriving at the airport.

National Weather Service officials put out a special weather statement for motorists at 11:20 a.m., reporting Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are experiencing patchy and dense fog along the Interstate 85 corridor. The warning will remain in effect through much of the early afternoon hours, officials said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Barefoot water skiing on Lake Norman

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos