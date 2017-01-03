Flights grounded at Charlotte airport due to heavy midday fog

Tuesday’s thick fog led to the cancellation of 13 American Airlines regional flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, spokeswoman Katie Cody said.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Federal Aviation Administration officials issued a ground stop at the airport due to the fog. Visibility was as low as a quarter of a mile in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.
FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT due to fog. Please check with airlines on status: https://t.co/cVgsWOHdny— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2017
The Traffic Management Program went into effect about 11:15 a.m. for traffic arriving at the airport.
At 3:20 p.m., the airport tweeted that fog was still a problem and that passengers should check with their airlines for any delays.
The FAA canceled the ground stop at 5 p.m., the airport tweeted.
Fog is still affecting flights at #CLT. Please check with airlines on status of your flight: https://t.co/Bu4x5oD0TP— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2017
National Weather Service officials put out a special weather statement for motorists at 11:20 a.m., reporting Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are experiencing patchy and dense fog along the Interstate 85 corridor. The warning will remain in effect through much of the early afternoon hours, officials said.
