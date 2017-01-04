Mass murderer Charles Manson, 82, reportedly seriously ill, hospitalized

Notorious mass murder Charles Manson is seriously ill and has been taken from his California prison cell to a hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue, reports the L.A. Times.
The illness was not disclosed and officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment to the Times, citing federal and state laws and saying inmates' medical information is private.
Manson's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ, which said the 1960s cult leader was suffering from gastrointestinal issues.
Several Bakersfield, California, media outlets said a corrections department van was parked outside Bakersfield’s Mercy Hospital. The Bakersfield Californian reported Manson was admitted there Sunday under a “Joe Doe” name, the Times reported.
Manson, 82, led what became known as the Manson Family, a commune that arose in California in the late 1960s. He and his followers committed a series of murders at four locations over a period of five weeks in the middle of 1969. He is serving nine concurrent life sentences. Some experts believe the “family” is responsible for as many as 35 murders.
The Times reports Manson has had “hundreds” of rules violations, and has been in trouble for having a cellphone and a homemade weapon while incarcerated. He has been denied parole 12 times, it was reported.
