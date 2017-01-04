School bus driver suspended after bus flips in Belmont area Tuesday

The school bus driver who was at the wheel when a Gaston County school bus flipped over Tuesday has been put on suspension, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Four elementary students were on the bus at the time, headed to New Hope Elementary School. None were hurt, it was reported.
Troopers said the bus driver, Milagros Tejada Pena, was going too fast in wet conditions, went off the road and into the mud before overturning around 6:45 a.m.
The Gaston County School district said Pena had been suspended with pay, WBTV reports. Pena will be charged with careless driving.
Back in December, she was cited for failure to reduce speed, after crashing into another car on an off-ramp of Interstate 85. She was in her personal car, not a school bus, at the time, WBTV reports.
