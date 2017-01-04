3 inches of snow possible Saturday, with temps in teens to follow

Up to three inches of snow is possible overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon.
Forecasters are predicting that some snow will fall in the area overnight Friday evening and into Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is calling for rain before 8 p.m. Friday and then a chance of snow after and a low of around 27 degrees. On Saturday, there’s a 50 percent chance of snow before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high between 33 and 36.
Accuweather is predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
The low that night will be 18, which means anything on the ground will re-freeze and be a danger to motorists. The Sunday night low will be 16.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments